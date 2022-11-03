County football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of severe weather Friday night, four of the five games involving LeFlore County teams has been moved to Thursday.

The Stilwell at Poteau and Haskell at Panama games had previously been moved. Wednesday, the decisions were made to also move the Antlers at Heavener contest and Spiro at Wilburton games to Thursday.

Heavener quarterback Dalton Semore prepares to throw a pass from a game earlier this year.

The only game involving a county team still scheduled for Friday is Welch at Arkoma.

The Ledger will livestream the Antlers at Heavener game on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

See the whole story on Thursday’s daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month or try it free for seven days and get the best news coverage of LeFlore County.