R&R Logging receives Choctaw funding

On Oct. 4, R&R Logging of Heavener was awarded a $5,000 Small Business Forgivable loan from the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development program and the Choctaw Development Fund. R&R Logging is a newly founded trucking company that is owned and operated by Rodney Manley of Heavener.

Manley has been in the trucking industry for over a decade, carrying on a family tradition for five generations. R&R Logging provides transportation services, primarily logging; which consists of safely moving logs from job locations to wood/paper mills that use forestry products to generate items that are used in construction, furniture, paper and packaging products.

Manley will use the funds received from the Choctaw Nation to purchase an additional scale system for the log truck that will assist in the efficient operations of R&R Logging.

“The widespread increase of wooden products in southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas has directly increased the growth in demand for logging trucks,” states Christian Hampton, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor. “We’re honored to provide this forgivable loan to Manley, he is fueled by a desire to follow in the footsteps of generations before him, which is an inspiration to all. He is the perfect Chahtaprenuer to receive this forgivable loan.”

The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

For more information on R&R Logging call, (918) 647- 6691.

