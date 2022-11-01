Police academy cadets complete field training

POTEAU – Local law enforcement officers recently completed Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) Training as part of the Kiamichi Tech Police Officer Training Academy. TECC is a hands-on, field-medicine training course designed to put cadet officers in real-world simulations where their heartrate and stress levels elevate, teaching them to respond appropriately and safely.

“It is our obligation to prepare our students, as much as possible, for actual events that could occur in their career on their watch,” said Christopher Turpin, TECC instructor and firefighter with the Ft. Smith Fire Department. “We understand it is unrealistic to prepare students for every situation a first responder could face, but we believe the TECC certification program embeds outstanding simulations into the training that introduces students to realistic experiences, feelings and emotions they will face in emergency situations and teaches them how to overcome natural instincts to provide life-saving interventions on victims.”

The 16-hour course, embedded into the Police Officer Training Academy, included classroom lecture and break away skill stations that covered hemorrhage control, tourniquet application, surgical airway control and needle decompression, techniques for dragging and carrying victims to safety, and other strategies for providing emergency care.

“The skills stations included in this training allowed students to practice what they learned in the classroom for a comprehensive hands-on approach,” said Jeff Brooks, TECC instructor and paramedic with the Sebastian County EMS & Rescue Team. “In these skills stations, we add physical stressors which help to make the simulations more realistic, in an effort to prepare our students for what they’ll encounter on duty.”

The course culminated with a mass casualty, active shooter event simulation that included excessively loud noises, sirens, emergency lights, low-light situations, simulated gunfire, injured patient actors, fake blood, running, climbing and carrying victims.

“The goal of the final scenario is to elevate the students stress levels so they can learn to overcome fear and panic, remember what they’ve been taught, and respond effectively and safely,” said Brooks. “If officers respond on instinct and don’t use critical thinking in their response, they could hurt themselves or someone else when trying to provide rescue support in emergency situations.”

Cadets arrived to the Poteau Fire Training Center during the simulation just as they would respond to an emergency call on the job.

“One of the most important things I learned is that an injury I sustain in responding to an emergency does not mean I’m out of the fight,” said Dillon Rice, Police Academy Cadet. “Just because I get shot doesn’t mean I have to succumb to my injuries; now I know how to apply a tourniquet to myself and keep fighting.”

Although not a required component in CLEET’s basic police officer academy curriculum, Kiamichi Tech added this advanced certification to their academy this year based off feedback from local paramedic and EMS professionals.

“I had no idea what to expect from this class when we began and knew nothing about emergency field medicine, but now I feel confident I can care for myself and others when out in the field,” said Stephanie Syrock, Police Academy Cadet.

Through the Kiamichi Tech Business & Education Council, which serves as an advisory council that ensures the program stays relevant and current in all training and operations, it was determined that the TECC certification would be beneficial to cadets in the academy, as law enforcement officers are often the first to the scene in real-world situations.

“We hope to provide this training to police, fire, and EMS professionals in the future, to begin offering comprehensive training to all first responders in a joint training effort,” said Shannen Hamby, Kiamichi Tech Workforce & Economic Development Coordinator. “By training all first-responding agencies together, Kiamichi Tech hopes to better prepare the first responders of our district for emergency events through real-world training simulations and response methods.”

Learn more about the Kiamichi Tech Police Officer Training Academy at ktc.edu/bpoc.

