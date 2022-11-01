Obituary for Patricia Duncan-Lynch

Funeral service for Patricia Duncan-Lynch, 90 of Pocola is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Dec. 9, 1931 in Wister to Dollie (Wilson) Baldwin and Bob Baldwin and passed away Nov. 1, 2022 in Pocola.

Survivors include sons Gary and Sabrina Duncan, Ronny and Gayle Duncan; step-son, Bruce Lynch; step-daughter, Lucretia Mcgahey; grandchildren Chris and Kristi Duncan, Derck Duncan, Darby Duncan, Daylon and Briley Duncan; great grandchildren, Christian Duncan, Cameron Duncan, Axel Duncan, Journey Duncan, Henley Duncan and Kruz Nixon.

She was preceded in death by her husband A.R. Duncan Jr.; husband Glenn Lynch; son, Bobby Duncan; brothers Richard Baldwin, Pheland Baldwin and Irre Baldwin; and sister, Lucille Jensen.

Pallbearers are Chris Duncan, Derck Duncan, Daylon Duncan, Christian Duncan and Cameron Duncan.

Visitation is Thursday from 6-8 p.m.