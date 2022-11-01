Obituary for Jacob Henderson

Jacob Henderson was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas Nov. 10, 1989. He passed from this life in Wister, Oct. 20, 2022.

Jacob is survived by Lynn Henderson, Father Steve Henderson of Poteau; mother Daneen Blanchard and William of Wister; three sisters Dayla Adams of Wister, Eden Voss of Sapulpa and Jessie Bukula of Heavener.

He was known for his contagious smile, helpful heart, warm embraces and hard work ethic. Jacob was a beautiful light. He loved the Bible and and took pride in being a part of Yahweh’s Army. Jacob was also an accomplished guitar player, master chef and possessed many talents.

Jacob loved his family with all of his heart and always made them his No. 1 priority. He will live forever in our hearts.

The family will be holding a memorial/celebration of his life at the Heavener Runestone Saturday at 2 p.m. The family invites anyone who knew him to come and celebrate his precious life in a way

he would have wanted. They also ask everybody to come with a memory or story to share about Jacob.