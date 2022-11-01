LeFlore County weather 11-1-2022

Partly cloudy skies and warmer Tuesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 78 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:39 a.m. Sunset is 6:24 p.m.

Monday’s high was 74 with a low of 44.

Average temperatures for Nov. 1 are a high of 70 and low of 42. Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1987 and a record low of 22 in 1993.

One year ago, the high was 63 with a low of 47.

