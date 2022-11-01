Commissioners lift burn ban

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners finally were able to lift the ban on outdoor burning Monday.

The burn ban had been in effect for several weeks due to dry and windy conditions. The area received 3.64 inches of rain over the last seven days, lowering the wildfire risk, according to Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum.

In other action, the board approved a resolution calling for a meeting at Fort Coffee to elect town officers after failing to hold a biennial or special meeting.

Commissioners also approved a bid notice and resolution to seek sealed bids for purchase of a fire-equipped truck for the Hogeye Fire Department.

A reception is planned from 11:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at the commissioners’ meeting room to recognize retiring commissioners Craig Olive and Derwin Gist for their years of service.

