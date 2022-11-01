Bible verse 11-1-2022 By Craig Hall | November 1, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Tuesday: I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us. –Romans 8:18 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 10-30-2022 October 30, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse for 10-29-2022 October 29, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-28-2022 October 28, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-8-2022 October 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-7-2022 October 7, 2022 | 2 Comments »