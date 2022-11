The 2022-2023 basketball season starts Tuesday for small schools in Oklahoma.

Games involving LeFlore County teams Tuesday night are Bokoshe at Cameron and Wister at LeFlore. Information on games can be submitted by text to (918) 649-4712.

We need schedules for all the county teams. They can be sent by email to craig@heavenerledger.com or by text to the number above.

Check out our daily newsletter.