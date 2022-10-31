Voters should mail absentee ballots Tuesday

The Secretary of the State Election Board is encouraging voters who have requested absentee ballots to mail those ballots back as soon as possible to ensure they are received by their County Election Board before the deadline.

“While our county election boards work closely with local post offices to ensure that every mail ballot makes it into the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day, we encourage voters to follow United States postal guidelines and mail ballots at least seven days prior to the election.” said Secretary Paul Ziriax. “Voters should consider the amount of time needed to vote their ballot, as well as the distance the ballot has to travel.”

Absentee ballots that are returned by mail must be received by the voter’s County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their absentee ballots no later than Tuesday.

Meanwhile, voters who requested a “standard” absentee ballot (yellow affidavit) have the option to hand deliver their voted ballot to their County Election Board during regular business hours. Ballots must be returned no later than the Monday prior to the election. A valid proof of identity is required when dropping off your absentee ballot and your affidavit must be notarized. Voters are reminded that it is against the law to submit an absentee ballot on behalf of another person.

Voter with questions or concerns regarding their absentee ballot should contact their County Election Board as soon as possible. Voters can track their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Voters should note that the portal will indicate whether or not an absentee ballot has been counted after the election, once all data has been entered by the County Election Board.

