Remember when 10-31-2022

Our remember when is a feature we try to publish most days.

Famous movie star Chill Wills, appeared at the Liberty Theater March 13, 1952. A crowd of over 2,000 showed up. Willis and other movie stars were touring the country to celebrate 50 years of making movies. Photo by Phillip Freeman.

If you have an image to use in our remember when section, please email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Advertise on heavenerledger.com, get your name mentioned on all live streams as a sponsor, be listed in our business section and get a free ad in our weekly e-edition. Call (918) 649-4712 for more information.