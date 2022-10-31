Pocola, Poteau lead county teams

Pocola is now the leading scoring football team in LeFlore County while Poteau continues to lead the county in fewest points allowed.

Pocola, which has finished its regular season, scored an average of 35.6 points per game to finish ahead of Heavener, which is second at 29.2 points per game.

Poteau is easily the toughest team to score against. Poteau is only allowing 12.6 points per game and is coming off a shutout at Ada Friday night. Spiro, which held Heavener to only 20 points last week, is second at 22.4 points per game.

This week’s games are Antlers at Heavener; Stilwell at Poteau; Haskell at Panama; Spiro at Wilburton; and Welch at Arkoma.

