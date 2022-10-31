Obituary for Bobby Jr. McMillin

CAMERON – Funeral service for Bobby Jr. McMillin, 84, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Island Freewill Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born May 22, 1938 in Poteau to Essie (Humphries) McMillin and Arthur E. McMillin and passed away Oct. 30, 2022 in Cameron.

Survivors include daughter Sheila Graf and husband Johnny of Rock Island; brothers Roger McMillin of Poteau and Don McMillin of Poteau; grandchildren Keena Miller and husband Michel, and Kyler Graf and wife LeAna; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ella McMillin; son, Chad McMillin; sisters Anna Lee and Wanda Groom; and brothers Bill and Charles McMillin.