LeFlore County weather forecast 10-31-2022

Cloudy early with skies clearing the day Monday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 73 degrees with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:38 a.m. Sunset is 6:25 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 31 are a high of 71 and low of 43. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 82 in 2000 and a record low of 18 in 1993.

Sunday’s high was 63. The low was 49.

Last year on Oct. 31, the high was 71 with a low of 45.

