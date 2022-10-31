Did you know 10-31-2022

Did you know is a feature we run most days focusing on the people and places of LeFlore County.

The Heavener Blues were still winning big in the 1950s. Glen Dowden, the usual first baseman, pitched the Blues to a win over Waldron. The Blues were 20-2 at the time.

