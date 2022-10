David Davis won the Ledger Week 9 pick-em contest, hereafter also known as who kicked Craig’s tail, by going 8-1.

Craig Hall of the kick his tail bit, was 7-2, along with Jesse Sutmiller, Jonathon Sutmiller and Jim Patterson.

Overall, Patterson is the leader with a 64-16 record.

You can play the Week 10, or kick Craig’s tail contest HERE.

Week 9 standings