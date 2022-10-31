| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 10-31-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bons.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution allowing country treasurer to reinvest surplus of health department funds for November, 2022.
- Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding the purchase of a fire apparatus to benefit the Hogeye Fire Department.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution calling for town of Fort Coffee to hold meeting to elect officers after failing to hold biennial or special meeting.
- Adjourn.
