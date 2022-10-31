 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 10-31-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA: 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bons.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Discuss and possibly approve resolution allowing country treasurer to reinvest surplus of health department funds for November, 2022.
  14. Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding the purchase of a fire apparatus to benefit the Hogeye Fire Department.
  15. Discuss and possibly approve resolution calling for town of Fort Coffee to hold meeting to elect officers after failing to hold biennial or special meeting.
  16. Adjourn.

