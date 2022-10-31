Bible verse 10-31-2022 By Craig Hall | October 31, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. –Hebrews 11:6 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Today’s poll: Are you dressing up for Halloween October 31, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 10-31-2022 October 31, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 10-30-2022 October 30, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 10-30-2022 October 30, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-30-2022 October 30, 2022 | No Comments »