Wolves set new school record

Heavener’s boys set a new school record for best time at the Class 3A state cross country meet Saturday in Edmond.

Seth Lynch destroyed his personal record, according to Coach Ray West, and was eighth while Steven Cruz was 11th. Both runners earned all-state honors.

Pictured: Seth Lynch prepares to receive his medal at the state cross country meet for finishing eighth and earning all-state honors.

Isaac Cook, who was 21st, broke his personal record and moved up to fourth all-time for the school. Abel Carrizales broke into the school top 10 all-time, also. Seniors Jonathan Lira and David Castillo finished their careers as four-time state qualifiers.

For the girls, Alli Palmer also set a personal record.