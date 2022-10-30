Obituary for Homer Marrow

Homer Lee Marrow, 87, of Heavener was born Oct. 4, 1935 in (Bell Bottom) Cedar Lane, Texas to Homer and Bonnie (Howze) Marrow and departed this life and entered his eternal home in Heaven Oct. 28, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at the Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church in the Reichert community with Benny Marrow, Jon Marrow and Michael Olive officiating. Interment will follow in the Muse Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Homer Lee graduated in 1958 from Texas A & M with his Bachelors of Science degree. He served six months in the United States Army during the peace time. He graduated in 1960 from the University of Houston with a Masters in Science. Homer Lee began his teaching profession at Jane Long Jr. High in Houston, Texas teaching science until 1968 where he moved to Robert E. Lee High School to teach science. He moved to Poteau, where he became employed at Poteau Public School teaching Science for two years. He married Marion Jean Venable on June 6, 1970 and they made their home in Heavener, where they raised their only child Benny, taught school, and farmed. Homer Lee taught science at Heavener High School from 1970 until he retired in 1990 and was honored with several state and national Science Fair awards. He was highly respected as everyone’s favorite teacher even though he had a reputation of handing out more licks that any other teacher. He had a special talent and ability to bring out the best in his students. Homer Lee was a member, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, where he and Jeannie served the Lord for many years. Homer Lee led the RAs, sang in the men’s choir, drove the van, and held the title of Volleyball Champion and remains the undefeated champion ice cream eater. He loved church dinners along with any other social gathering that served food. Homer Lee and Jean’s house was the gathering place for everyone. Their home was always open and coffee was always on, just come on in. They hosted weddings, holiday parties and family gatherings. On a regular basis you could find a large group gathered around their piano singing or around their table eating. Over the years Homer Lee served his community on boards and committees throughout LeFlore County. Homer worked with Farm Bureau, Cattlemen Association, Poultry Growers Associations, and Heavener School Board, just to name a few. Homer Lee was a successful rancher and was known for his ability to squeeze the most work possible out of every student, neighbor kid or relative that came to visit the farm. He has taught many young people how to work and drive by starting them at a very young age in the rock patch and hay field. Homer Lee was a natural born encourager and would really brag on any kid that would pick up rocks or chickens, split firewood, haul hay or shovel manure, telling them how much better of a person they will be because of this work. Homer Lee was everyone’s favorite Uncle and the best story teller around. He was a well-known community member, rancher, and friend and will be greatly missed.

Homer Lee is survived by one son Benny and wife Rachel Marrow of Heavener; other loved ones Jonny and Vicki Marrow of Indianola, R.T. Marrow of Indianola and Lynette Pryor of Scipio; sisters Charlotte Ruegsegger of Heavener, Sally and Bill Strong of Santa Fe, New Mexico; brothers/sisters-in-law Linda Marrow of Alvin, Texas, David and wife Jeannette Venable of Glen Rose, Texas, Albert and wife Carol Bray of Folsom, California; friend:

Mike Olive; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Homer is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Bonnie Marrow; beloved wife, Jeannie; brothers Marcellus, Billy Ray, R.T. and Maurice Marrow; sister, Aline Stanley; brothers/sisters-in-law Harry Stanley, Rick Ruegegger, June and Eddie Cathey, Ina “Mimi” Bray, and Lois Marrow.

Pallbearers are Mike Olive, Jon Marrow, Russell Powers, R.T. Marrow, Rick Marrow and Dave Majorczak.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

