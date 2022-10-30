Obituary for Clifton Briggs

Clifton Leon Briggs, 84, of Heavener was born March 24, 1938 in Nashoba to Clifton B. and Myrtle (Donica) Briggs and passed away on October 28, 2022 in Poteau.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Nolia Cemetery in Nashoba with Reverend Larry Stacy officiating. Burial will follow, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He is survived by two daughters Marketa Carter and husband Bob of Poteau, and Kendal Canada and husband Jeremy of Poteau; one brother Decima Briggs and wife Zelma of Nashoba; one sister Pat Kuykendall and husband Wayne of Nashoba; three grandchildren Brandon Carter, Adam Carter, and Keaton and Rachel Canada; one great-grandchild, Kaylee Harrington; several other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Margaret Briggs.

Clifton was a long-time resident of the area and a member of Howe Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from KCS Railroad, where he worked as a maintenance away. Clifton loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Clifton will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Pallbearers are his grandsons and nephews.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday. The family will have visitation with friends on Monday from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Clifton to Gideon International for Bibles.

