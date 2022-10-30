LeFlore County weather forecast 10-30-2022

Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures for Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 63 degrees with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:37 a.m. with sunset at 6:26 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 30 are a high of 71 and low of 43. Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1998 and a record low of 29 in 1993.

Saturday’s high was 60 with a low of 56. A total of .41 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.80 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.94 inches.

Last year on Oct. 30 the high was 69 with a low of 38.

