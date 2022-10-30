Bible verse 10-30-2022 By Craig Hall | October 30, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Sunday: And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him. –Colossians 3:17 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse for 10-29-2022 October 29, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-28-2022 October 28, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-8-2022 October 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-7-2022 October 7, 2022 | 2 Comments » Bible verse 10-6-2022 October 6, 2022 | 1 Comment »