Spiro beats Heavener to keep playoff hopes alive

By DAVID SEELEY

The Poteau Daily News

SPIRO — Week 11, otherwise known as Week 1 of postseason play is still two weekends away.

However, for the visiting Heavener Wolves and the homestanding Spiro Bulldogs, their Friday night District 2A-6 showdown at McClain Stadium was pretty much a Week 11 game, with the winner keeping actual playoff hopes alive.

Pictured: Heavener running back P.J. Riddley goes for a good gain in Friday’s gain at Spiro. Photo by DAVID SEELEY, PDN

Thanks to five touchdowns by Jordan Johnson and stingy defense, especially in the first half, the Bulldogs bit the Wolves 43-20 on Senior Night.

Now, the ’Dogs (5-4 overall, 3-3 in district play) will need to get a road win next Friday night against Wilburton to secure fourth place in the district, thus earning a Week 11 game.

“I was really proud of our kids,” Spiro first-year coach Kyle Fowler said. “We knew Heavener was coming in here with some (playoff) life — they were still in the (postseason) hunt. We challenged our kids all week that we couldn’t take anything for granted. We had to go perform on the football field, and I was really proud of our kids. I thought they did a good job, especially in the first half. It was Senior Night. This was the last night for those seniors to play on this field. We challenged them to punch that ticket. That is what we felt like we did.”

Johnson scored touchdown No. 1 on an 11-yard run. Hunter Sparks kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead for Spiro with 7:43 left in the first quarter.

The Wolves, who were stopped on their initial possession of the game, gambled on fourth down near midfield but were stopped on downs at their 40 with 5:18 remaining in the period.

While the ’Dogs could not turn the takeaway into a TD, Sparks did cap the drive with a 31-yard field goal with 1:20 remaining in the opening quarter to give Spiro a 10-0 lead going into the second period.

Just 18 seconds into the second quarter, Johnson found paydirt for the second time on a 33-yard scamper. However, a bad snap on the PAT prevented the Bulldogs to score on the conversion, but they had a 16-0 lead with 11:42 remaining before halftime.

On the ensuing drive, the Wolves went for it on fourth down once again, this time getting stopped on downs at the Spiro 41 with 9:50 left in the first half.

Johnson found the end zone for a third time to get the football version of a hat trick as he scored from 22 yards out. Sparks added the extra point to up Spiro’s advantage to 23-0 with 6:25 left before halftime.

The Wolves finally got on the board as P.J. Riddley scored on a 2-yard TD run. Fernando Villanueva hit the PAT to cut Heavener’s deficit to 23-7 with 2:54 remaining in the first half.

Unfortunately, the remaining time in the second quarter was just enough time for the ’Dogs to get into the end zone once more as Kadon Craig took it in on a 4-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half. Sparks hit the extra point to put Spiro on top 30-7 at the break.

“I was really proud of our defense,” Fowler said. “It looked like we had a good read on what they were going to do, and we responded. We challenged our defense, and they stepped up tonight.”

Johnson scored his fourth TD of the game on a 54-yard run, in which he broke a tackle about the Heavener 35 and went untouched from there. Sparks hit the PAT for a 37-7 advantage for Spiro.

Each of the next two Heavener drives ended the same way, interceptions by defensive back Brycen Graham, but Spiro could not do anything offensively with either turnover, thus keeping its 37-7 lead after three quarters.

Against the Spiro reserves, the Wolves finally had some offensive success as Heavener quarterback Dalton Semore hit wide receiver Devry Ritter on a 20-yard touchdown pass. However, Villanueva’s extra point went wide left, keeping Spiro ahead 37-13 with 9:30 left to play in the game.

So, Tucker sent the No. 1 offense back onto the field, and a for a fifth time a Spiro drive ended with a Johnson TD as senior capped his final regular-season game at McClain Stadium with a 24-yard TD run. However, Sparks missed the PAT, keeping Spiro ahead 43-13 with 6:26 remaining to be played.

The Wolves responded with their final scoring drive of the night, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Semore to wide receiver Jackson Clubb with 4:22 remaining to play in the game. Villanueva’s extra point ended the night of scoring.

“We’re not there yet,” Heavener first-year coach Jeff Broyles said. “We want to be there, but I think we’re still a year away. That’s what we want to get to (a playoff game). I’m a little frustrated right now. I thought we had a chance, but they took it to us. I only lose two kids off this team. We’ll have everybody back, and we’re about ready to start working their tails off. I’m still proud of the kids. We took a butt-kicking, but they took it like men. We’ll just keep going forward. That’s all we can do.”

The Wolves (2-7, 1-5) will end their regular season with their Senior Night game against Antlers at 7 p.m. next Friday at Harvey Stadium.

“After the game, I told the kids we have a chance (to achieve two goals),” Broyles said. “We went 0-5 on the road, but we’ve got a chance to go 3-7, which would be our first three-win season since 2015. We have a chance at a winning record at home, which is also a big deal.”