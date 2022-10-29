Obituary for Chadwick Cooper

Chadwick Shane Cooper of Shady Point passed away Oct. 25, 2022 in Shady Point and was born July 18, 1972 in Tulsa to Jacky L. Cooper and Cathy Cooper.

Chad attended Calhoun Baptist Church. He graduated from Panama High School. He loved to fish, deer hunt and the outdoors life. He loved to collect antiques.

Chad was the most happy when he had a boat in the water, sitting in a deer stand, or playing and teasing with his nieces. You could always count on Chad for a helping hand and he always had something funny to say to make you smile and laugh.

Survivors include his mother Cathy Fullen of Shady Point; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Holly Cooper of Poteau; nieces Kaitlin May, Skylar Thomas and husband Jake Thomas,and Kennedi Brimfield and husband Mick Brimfield; three great-nieces, Zaidi and Jaxi May, and Jayla Thomas; one great-nephew, Lincoln Thomas; numerous family and friends; and special friend, Tim Smith.

He is preceded in death by his father Jacky L. Cooper and step-father, Sonny Fullen.

Services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Calhoun Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Hughes officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are the Mountain Man Hunting Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Calhoun Baptist Church or for Gideon Bibles.