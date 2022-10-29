LeFlore County weather forecast 10-29-2022

More rain and cool temperatures are forecast for Saturday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high is forecast to be 59 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:36 a.m. with sunset at 6:27 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 29 are a high of 71 and low of 43. Records for the date were a high of 84 in 2000 and a low of 30 in 1993.

Friday’s high was 63 with a low of 52. A total of .52 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.11 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.94 inches.

Last year on Oct. 29 the high was 59 with a low of 41.

