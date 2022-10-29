LeFlore County calendar 10-29-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Waldron at Heavener 4th grade Wolf Pups 6 p.m.
Sunday
Funeral service for Chadwick Shane Cooper
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Trunk or treat Heavener First Baptist Church
Wister Housing Authority halloween special
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
High school football: Antlers at Heavener; Stilwell at Poteau; Haskell at Panama; Spiro at Wilburton; Welch at Arkoma.