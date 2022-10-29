District football races still TBD

(In the photo above, Poteau’s Jackson Sommers finds some running room in the Pirates’ 27-0 win at Ada Friday night. Photo by Ramona Smith)

Aside from a couple of games Week Nine football games only further confused the district races for LeFlore County teams.

Spiro clinched fourth place and a playoff spot in District 2A-6 with a 43-20 win over Heavener and Keota claimed the district championship in B-6 with a 52-0 victory over Arkoma.

Poteau kept its hopes alive for its fifth straight district championship by dominating Ada, 27-0; Pocola closed out the regular season with a 56-13 win over Porter; and Panama’s hopes of finishing second and hosting a home playoff game in A-8 were damaged as the Razorbacks lost to Central Sallisaw, 24-22.

Heavener (1-5, 2-7) closes out the regular season next week at home against Antlers. With a win, the Wolves could finish with three wins since 2015, when the Wolves finished 3-7 playing in Class 3A. Spiro (3-3, 5-4) clinched the fourth spot in the district with wins over all the other teams that could tie the Bulldogs. Spiro closes out the regular season at winless Wilburton.

Poteau showed a good defense can sometimes be the best offense in the easy win over the Cougars. The Pirates (5-1, 7-2) scored early after an interception return to the Ada 2, capitalized on two short punts to score and finished up the scoring in the quarter after a recovering a fumble at the Ada 21.

The Pirates should have won bigger but had a big discrepancy in penalties and had several touchdowns called back because of penalties. The Cougars, which had been in a 4-way tie for first place in the district, can still play spoiler in a game next week at Broken Bow, which is tied with Hilldale and Poteau for the district lead.

If all three leaders win next week and get the maximum 15 points, Hilldale will finish first, Poteau will be second and Broken Bow third so Poteau needs to win by 15 points and Hilldale by no more than 10 for the Pirates to win the district.

Pocola (4-2, 6-4) moved into at least a 3-way tie for second place in the district with Panama and Central after smashing Porter (1-5, 3-6). The Indians closed out the regular season last night and the final standings will come down to points, which Pocola leads in by a big margin and cannot be defeated in, but needs Central to win next week, which it should because Canadian, and Pocola will get the second spot and the home playoff game.

Panama (3-3, 5-4) had been on a roll before losing big to Gore last week. The hangover continued with the loss to Central. If Panama and Central both win next week, Panama is third and Central is fourth.

Keota (5-0, 7-2) clinched the district championship with the 52-0 win over Arkoma, which had previously been tied for the district lead. The Mustangs, now 3-1 and 4-4 are now tied for second place and a home playoff game in the first round with Welch.

Arkoma and Welch play next week at Arkoma.