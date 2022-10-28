Week Nine features big games

The Week Nine football games Friday night are the biggest of the season for several LeFlore County teams as the outcome could decide if teams are in the running for a playoff spot or seeding for the postseason.

The biggest games of the night are Heavener at Spiro, Poteau at Ada and Arkoma at Keota. Other games are Central Sallisaw at Panama and Pocola at Porter.

Heavener (2-6, 1-4) travels to take on Spiro (4-4, 2-3) as a win by the Wolves keeps them in the running for their first playoff trip since 2011. The Wolves need some help and would need to win out and have Antlers defeat Valliant tonight. Spiro is currently in a tie for the fourth playoff spot, but unlike Heavener, defeated Valliant head-to-head.

Depending on the weather, the Ledger will live stream the game if possible on our website, our YouTube channel and our Facebook page.

District standings after week 8

Poteau (4-1, 6-2) makes the long trip to Ada (4-1, 6-2) with both teams tied for the district lead along with Hilldale and Broken Bow. That means the winner will be tied for the district lead going into Week 10 with the winner either leading or tied for the district lead. Ada has the toughest schedule, hosting the Pirates tonight and visiting Broken Bow next week.

Arkoma (3-0, 4-3) and Keota (3-0, 6-2) are both tied for the district lead and will make the playoffs. For Arkoma, if the Mustangs beat Keota and also win against Welch next week, they win the district. Keota has already defeated Welch so if the Lions win against Arkoma, they are district champions.

Panama (3-1, 5-3) controls its own destiny. If the Razorbacks win against Central (2-2, 4-3) and next week against Haskell, the Razorbacks will finish second in the district and host a playoff game in the playoffs. Central and Haskell are tied for fourth place, with Central holding the win by winning over Haskell earlier in the season.

Pocola (3-2, 5-4) closes its season at Porter (1-3, 3-4). The Indians are third in the district and clinch at least third place in the district and a playoff spot with a win. Pocola could finish second if Panama fails to win either of its last two games.