Remember when 10-28-2022

Our remember when is a picture we try to publish most days.

The Heavener Fire Department, pictured in 1917 in front of State National Bank, is pictured with their first motorized fire wagon, a 1917 Ford Model T chassis.

If you have an image to use in our remember when section, please email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Advertise with heavenerledger.com, get your name mentioned on all live stream and be listed in our business section. Call (918) 649-4712 for more information.