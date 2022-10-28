Lovings Baptist to host Festival By Craig Hall | October 28, 2022 | 0 Lovings Baptist Church will be having its fall festival Sunday at 4 p.m. There will be a trunk or treat, hot dogs and other fun things to do. Everyone is invited Posted in Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Elementary students of the month October 28, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 10-28-2022 October 28, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-28-2022 October 28, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 10-20-2022 October 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-8-2022 October 8, 2022 | No Comments »