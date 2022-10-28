LeFlore County weather 10-28-2022

Cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms possible Friday through the day and into the night.

Rainfall is expected to be a quarter of an inch with heavy rain possible in some locations. Conditions at kickoff are a 40 percent chance of rain with a temperature of 70.

The high will be 65 and low of 51.

Sunrise is 7:35 a.m. Sunset is 6:28 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 69 with a low of 48.

Average temperatures for Oct. 28 are a high of 72 and low of 44. Records for the date were a high of 86 in 1999, and low of 30 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 53 with a low of 50.

