LeFlore County calendar 10-28-2022

Friday

Graveside service for Lois McKeown:

High school football: Heavener at Spiro; Poteau at Ada; Central at Panama; Pocola at Porter; Keota at Arkoma.

Saturday

Waldron at Heavener 4th grade Wolf Pups 6 p.m.

Sunday

Lovings Baptist fall festival

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Trunk or treat Heavener First Baptist Church

Wister Housing Authority halloween special

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

