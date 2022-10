By Craig Hall

Heavener Elementary students of the month for October.

Pre-K

Front row – Julian Ramirez, Kole Herbert

Back row – Briana Franks, Stacey Stacy

Kindergarten

Front row – Noah Lackey, Ruby Diaz, Yarely Pacheco

Back row – Lacy Herbert, Angie Culwell, Karen Martinez

1st grade

Front row – Josiah Pilent, David Vasquez, Krew Higgins

Back row – Danella Hardin, Joni Roop, Hannah Anderson

2nd grade

Front row – Erick Cruz, David Reyes, Mateo Vasquez

Back row – Beth Mead, Kay Lynn Huddleston, Keylee Shipman

3rd grade

Front row – Sofia Facundo, Lynnly Springfield, Mary Ann Hernandez

Back row – Jill Sullivan, Melissa Baker, Sarah Bain

4th grade

Front row – Hunter Bernal, Cage Muller, Ethan Anderson

Back row – Jolie Kannady, Dana Drury, Kim Hall

5th grade October Students of the Month

Front row – Noah Hardin, Elizabeth Reyes, Yacquelin Lira

Back row – Tiffaney Kirby, Lacey Dyer, Shelly Brown

250 Reading Counts Points

Front row – Krew Higgins, Erick Cruz, Michael DesPres, Ryder Stryffeler, Mateo Vasquez

Back row – Khloe Hardin, Chris Montoya, Elizabeth Reyes