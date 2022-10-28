Did you know 10-28-2022

Did you know is a feature we run most days focusing on the people and places of LeFlore County.

Concrete sidewalks were constructed throughout the town in 1918. A city ordinance mandated that each property owner build sidewalks at its own expense.

