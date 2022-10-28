County opening manned box sites

LeFlore County Public Health Management Authority (Solid Waste) was established in 1991. Its ultimate goal was to build five transfer stations to be located throughout the county.

In conjunction with the construction of these stations, green box sites were placed until the stations were completed so citizens would have a place to dump their household bagged trash. In 1997, all five of the station sites were completed and operational.

The box sites were never removed. In recent years, these box sites have been abused by illegal dumping and have become an unsightly eye sore and health hazard. The illegal dumping of furniture, appliances, construction materials and dead animals has resulted in many countless man hours of extra cleanup that should not be needed. The box sites are dumped once and some twice daily. In order to be able to control what is being dumped at these sites, several will be removed and a manned box site will replaced. Theses manned sites will be strategically located in the county. One has been built in Octavia and is now operational. One is in the process of being built in Cameron, which will be operational within two weeks.

According to the news release, they are looking at other areas to place manned sites. If a green box is in an area that has a commercial hauler, they will be removed.