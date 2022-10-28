Bible verse 10-28-2022 By Craig Hall | October 28, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday: Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. –1 Corinthians 13:6 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 10-8-2022 October 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-7-2022 October 7, 2022 | 2 Comments » Bible verse 10-6-2022 October 6, 2022 | 1 Comment » Bible verse 10-4-2022 October 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-1-2022 October 1, 2022 | No Comments »