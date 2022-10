Poteau continued to roll in District 4A-4 while Gore proved it was the top team in District A-8 in games Friday night.

The Pirates won their 31st straight district game with a 30-7 rout of Hilldale while Pocola, a 2A playoff team last year which dropped to Class A this season, found out Gore was for real in a 62-6 loss at home.

See the whole story on Saturday’s daily newsletter.