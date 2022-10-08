Oklahoma prep football scores 10-7-2022
Ada 47, Madill 14
Afton 40, Hulbert 6
Alva 44, Blackwell 17
Apache 44, Cordell 0
Balko 62, Shattuck 34
Bartlesville 48, Putnam West 7
Beggs 38, Kansas 34
Berryhill 70, Locust Grove 6
Bethany 67, OKC Classen Adv. 24
Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa Edison 13
Bixby 77, Enid 14
Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28
Booker T. Washington 47, Tahlequah 0
Bristow 15, Verdigris 14
Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3
Buffalo 52, Boise City 16
Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Merritt 18
Cascia Hall 49, Jay 14
Cashion 48, Watonga 8
Central High 60, Alex 22
Central Sallisaw 42, Porter Consolidated 14
Chandler 48, Bethel 15
Chelsea 28, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Chickasha 23, Woodward 0
Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16
Christian Heritage Academy 28, Minco 7
Coalgate 28, Lexington 0
Colcord 35, Commerce 6
Collinsville 63, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Community Christian 45, Comanche 13
Covington-Douglas 50, Southwest Covenant 14
Coyle 38, Watts 12
Crossings Christian School 32, Star Spencer 0
Cushing 42, Wagoner 0
DASCHE, Texas 64, OKC Patriots 14
Davenport 58, Strother 6
Davis 34, Kingston 28
Del City 56, Sapulpa 7
Destiny Christian 52, Trinity Christian, Ark. 8
Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6
Dibble 44, Elmore City 6
Duncan 39, Noble 38, OT
Durant 53, Tulsa East Central 0
Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15
Elgin 34, Altus 0
Elk City 36, Cache 21
Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14
Fairview 63, Sayre 14
Frederick 43, Purcell 0
Glenpool 20, Memorial 7
Gore 61, Pocola 12
Grandfield 46, Bray-Doyle 0
Grove 48, Tulsa Rogers 14
Hennessey 63, Chisholm 0
Heritage Hall 41, Douglass 8
Holland Hall 41, Dewey 6
Hominy 33, Morrison 7
Hugo 59, Antlers 12
Idabel 56, Heavener 14
Jones 29, Luther 7
Keota 52, Foyil 0
Ketchum 50, Wyandotte 0
Kiefer 59, Okmulgee 24
Kingfisher 36, Mannford 0
Lawton 62, OKC Northwest 14
Liberty 53, Savanna 8
Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0
MacArthur 28, Ardmore 20
Mangum 26, Hobart 20
McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27
McLain/TSST 15, Cleveland 0
Medford 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Meeker 56, Kellyville 12
Metro Christian 35, McLoud 0
Miami 56, Skiatook 35
Moore 70, Southmoore 28
Mooreland 42, Hooker 16
Mounds 59, Konawa 6
Muldrow 35, Seminole 12
Muskogee 66, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Newcastle 68, Bridge Creek 0
Norman North 31, Jenks 21
North Rock Creek 29, Mount St. Mary 15
Oaks 44, South Coffeyville 8
Okeene 24, Waukomis 8
Oklahoma Bible 54, Cherokee 22
Oklahoma Christian School 24, Newkirk 0
Oologah 51, Catoosa 0
Owasso 30, Edmond North 16
Paoli 58, Sasakwa 6
Pauls Valley 34, Sulphur 28
Pawhuska 62, Nowata 8
Perkins-Tryon 34, Anadarko 20
Piedmont 56, Eisenhower 6
Plainview 42, Lone Grove 21
Ponca City 37, Putnam North 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Garber 40
Poteau 30, Hilldale 7
Prague 55, Roland 6
Pryor 28, Claremore 14
Quapaw 44, Fairland 21
Regent Prep 62, Drumright 16
Rejoice Christian School 58, Adair 14
Ringling 50, Healdton 0
Rush Springs 20, Wayne 16
Ryan 52, Corn Bible Academy 44
Seiling 64, Canton 0
Sequoyah Tahlequah 42, Keys (Park Hill) 21
Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Salina 20
Snyder 28, Carnegie 16
Sperry 39, Westville 30
Spiro 26, Valliant 18
Stillwater 58, Sand Springs 7
Stroud 42, Hartshorne 21
Tecumseh 13, Harrah 6
Texhoma 43, Thomas Fay Custer 8
Thackerville 52, Maysville 48
Tipton 50, Geary 0
Tishomingo 28, Marietta 21
Tonkawa 52, Oklahoma Union 6
Turpin 48, Beaver 0
Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0
Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0
Vian 55, Okemah 14
Victory Christian 34, Morris 6
Vinita 62, Caney Valley 8
Walters 52, Empire 27
Warner 33, Henryetta 30
Washington 39, Crooked Oak 0
Waurika 57, Wilson 6
Waynoka 44, Timberlake 32
Weatherford 30, Clinton 10
Welch 90, Gans 40
Weleetka 56, Summit Christian 6
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Bluejacket 6
Wetumka 54, Depew 6
Woodland 24, Pawnee 0
Wynnewood 23, Stratford 15
Yale 50, Olive 0