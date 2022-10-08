 Skip to content

Oklahoma prep football scores 10-7-2022

Ada 47, Madill 14

Afton 40, Hulbert 6

Alva 44, Blackwell 17

Apache 44, Cordell 0

Balko 62, Shattuck 34

Bartlesville 48, Putnam West 7

Beggs 38, Kansas 34

Berryhill 70, Locust Grove 6

Bethany 67, OKC Classen Adv. 24

Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa Edison 13

Bixby 77, Enid 14

Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28

Booker T. Washington 47, Tahlequah 0

Bristow 15, Verdigris 14

Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3

Buffalo 52, Boise City 16

Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Merritt 18

Cascia Hall 49, Jay 14

Cashion 48, Watonga 8

Central High 60, Alex 22

Central Sallisaw 42, Porter Consolidated 14

Chandler 48, Bethel 15

Chelsea 28, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Chickasha 23, Woodward 0

Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16

Christian Heritage Academy 28, Minco 7

Coalgate 28, Lexington 0

Colcord 35, Commerce 6

Collinsville 63, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Community Christian 45, Comanche 13

Covington-Douglas 50, Southwest Covenant 14

Coyle 38, Watts 12

Crossings Christian School 32, Star Spencer 0

Cushing 42, Wagoner 0

DASCHE, Texas 64, OKC Patriots 14

Davenport 58, Strother 6

Davis 34, Kingston 28

Del City 56, Sapulpa 7

Destiny Christian 52, Trinity Christian, Ark. 8

Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6

Dibble 44, Elmore City 6

Duncan 39, Noble 38, OT

Durant 53, Tulsa East Central 0

Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15

Elgin 34, Altus 0

Elk City 36, Cache 21

Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14

Fairview 63, Sayre 14

Frederick 43, Purcell 0

Glenpool 20, Memorial 7

Gore 61, Pocola 12

Grandfield 46, Bray-Doyle 0

Grove 48, Tulsa Rogers 14

Hennessey 63, Chisholm 0

Heritage Hall 41, Douglass 8

Holland Hall 41, Dewey 6

Hominy 33, Morrison 7

Hugo 59, Antlers 12

Idabel 56, Heavener 14

Jones 29, Luther 7

Keota 52, Foyil 0

Ketchum 50, Wyandotte 0

Kiefer 59, Okmulgee 24

Kingfisher 36, Mannford 0

Lawton 62, OKC Northwest 14

Liberty 53, Savanna 8

Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0

MacArthur 28, Ardmore 20

Mangum 26, Hobart 20

McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27

McLain/TSST 15, Cleveland 0

Medford 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Meeker 56, Kellyville 12

Metro Christian 35, McLoud 0

Miami 56, Skiatook 35

Moore 70, Southmoore 28

Mooreland 42, Hooker 16

Mounds 59, Konawa 6

Muldrow 35, Seminole 12

Muskogee 66, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Newcastle 68, Bridge Creek 0

Norman North 31, Jenks 21

North Rock Creek 29, Mount St. Mary 15

Oaks 44, South Coffeyville 8

Okeene 24, Waukomis 8

Oklahoma Bible 54, Cherokee 22

Oklahoma Christian School 24, Newkirk 0

Oologah 51, Catoosa 0

Owasso 30, Edmond North 16

Paoli 58, Sasakwa 6

Pauls Valley 34, Sulphur 28

Pawhuska 62, Nowata 8

Perkins-Tryon 34, Anadarko 20

Piedmont 56, Eisenhower 6

Plainview 42, Lone Grove 21

Ponca City 37, Putnam North 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Garber 40

Poteau 30, Hilldale 7

Prague 55, Roland 6

Pryor 28, Claremore 14

Quapaw 44, Fairland 21

Regent Prep 62, Drumright 16

Rejoice Christian School 58, Adair 14

Ringling 50, Healdton 0

Rush Springs 20, Wayne 16

Ryan 52, Corn Bible Academy 44

Seiling 64, Canton 0

Sequoyah Tahlequah 42, Keys (Park Hill) 21

Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Salina 20

Snyder 28, Carnegie 16

Sperry 39, Westville 30

Spiro 26, Valliant 18

Stillwater 58, Sand Springs 7

Stroud 42, Hartshorne 21

Tecumseh 13, Harrah 6

Texhoma 43, Thomas Fay Custer 8

Thackerville 52, Maysville 48

Tipton 50, Geary 0

Tishomingo 28, Marietta 21

Tonkawa 52, Oklahoma Union 6

Turpin 48, Beaver 0

Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0

Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0

Vian 55, Okemah 14

Victory Christian 34, Morris 6

Vinita 62, Caney Valley 8

Walters 52, Empire 27

Warner 33, Henryetta 30

Washington 39, Crooked Oak 0

Waurika 57, Wilson 6

Waynoka 44, Timberlake 32

Weatherford 30, Clinton 10

Welch 90, Gans 40

Weleetka 56, Summit Christian 6

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Bluejacket 6

Wetumka 54, Depew 6

Woodland 24, Pawnee 0

Wynnewood 23, Stratford 15

Yale 50, Olive 0

