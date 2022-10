Both LeFlore County fast pitch softball teams still active in the state tournament won their games Friday to advance to Saturday’s state championship games.

Pocola held off Dale, 6-2, to advance to the championship game against Morrison at 6:30 p.m. while Whitesboro edged Moss, 1-0, in Class B to advance to Saturday’s championship game at 11 a.m. against Stuart.

