Wolves hope to slow down Idabel

By CRAIG HALL

After playing four of its first five football games on the road, Heavener finally returns home Friday to host Idabel in a key district matchup against the explosive Warriors.

Heavener is 1-4 overall, 0-2 in district play following last week’s 47-13 loss at Eufaula, the district favorite.

The Ledger will live stream Heavener’s game against Idabel. It can be seen HERE on the Ledger’s website, on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel HERE.

In other LeFlore County games, Poteau hosts Hilldale in a key District 4A-4 game, Panama travels to Canadian, Spiro visits Valliant, Pocola hosts Gore and Arkoma starts district play at Cave Springs.

