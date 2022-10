OKLAHOMA CITY – Pocola and Whitesboro both posted wins in the first round of the state fast pitch softball tournaments Thursday.

In Class 2A, Pocola moved on with an 8-2 win over Dibble while Silo ousted Howe, 7-3. In Class B, Whitesboro knocked off top-ranked Turner, 2-0.

In Friday’s semifinals, Pocola takes on Dale at 4 p.m. while Whitesboro goes against Moss at 2:30 p.m.

See the whole story on Friday’s daily newsletter.