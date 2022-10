SPIRO – Funeral service for Priscilla “Prissy” Watts, 62 of Spiro is 11 a.m. Saturday at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with her nephew, Tracy Tedder, and Chaplain Scott Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born March 7, 1960 in Poteau to Mildred (Embrey) Sisco and Delbert Hankins and passed away Oct. 4, 2022 in Tulsa.

