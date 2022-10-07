 Skip to content

LeFlore County scoreboard 10-6-2022

| |

Fast pitch softball

Class 4A regionals

Poteau 6, Berryhill 2

Hilldale 6, Poteau 1

Class 2A state tournament

Pocola 8, Dibble 2

Silo 7, Howe 3

Class B state tournament

Whitesboro 2, Turner 0

Fall baseball

Class A state tournament

Byng 3, Wister 2

