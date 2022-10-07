LeFlore County scoreboard 10-6-2022 By Craig Hall | October 7, 2022 | 0 Fast pitch softball Class 4A regionals Poteau 6, Berryhill 2 Hilldale 6, Poteau 1 Class 2A state tournament Pocola 8, Dibble 2 Silo 7, Howe 3 Class B state tournament Whitesboro 2, Turner 0 Fall baseball Class A state tournament Byng 3, Wister 2 Posted in Sports, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wolves hope to slow down Idabel October 7, 2022 | No Comments » State softball roundup 10-6-2022 October 7, 2022 | No Comments » Poteau splits in regional October 6, 2022 | No Comments » Local fishing report 10-5-2022 October 6, 2022 | No Comments » Davis wins Week 5 pick-em October 5, 2022 | No Comments »