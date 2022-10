The Faithbridge Methodist Church fall bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 201 East Avenue B in Heavener.

There will be fall and Christmas crafts, bake sale goodies, “casseroles to go” used books and more.

The country kitchen opens at 11 a.m. The menu consists of chili with cornbread for $6; taco soup, also for $6; plain hot dog $3; chili cheese dog or frito chili pie, $6; coffee, tea or lemonade 50 cents; and dessert by the piece for 50 cents.