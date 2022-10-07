Bible verse 10-7-2022 By Craig Hall | October 7, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deed and glorify your Father in heaven. Matthew 5:16 Posted in Bible verse, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 10-6-2022 October 6, 2022 | 1 Comment » Bible verse 10-4-2022 October 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-1-2022 October 1, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse for 9-30-2022 September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 9-29-2022 September 29, 2022 | No Comments »