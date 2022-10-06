Local fishing report 10-5-2022

The local fishing report for this week:

Wister: October 1. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, riprap, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

See the report for southeastern Oklahoma on our daily newsletter for Thursday.