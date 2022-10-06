| logout
LeFlore County calendar 10-6-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Funeral service for Kenneth Richard
Funeral service for Betty Faye Ryburn
Funeral service for Edith Irene Urchison
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
