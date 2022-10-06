LeFlore County calendar 10-6-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Funeral service for Kenneth Richard

Funeral service for Betty Faye Ryburn

Funeral service for Edith Irene Urchison

State softball tournaments

State baseball tournament

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

