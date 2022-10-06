| logout
City Council agenda 10-6-2022
The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
The Ledger will broadcast the meeting on our website at heavenerledger.com, our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action approve striping the 8 new police Tahoes by American Signworx in the amount of $ 4,420.55. The funds shall come from the Tactical Fee account.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to add Wister Auto to the wrecker rotation for the Heavener Police Department.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following business yearly permit to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:
CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:
Family Dollar
- Consider and take action on code violations for Jorge and Lucia Guerrero, for property located at 307 East 3rd street, for rank weeds and grass.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Gabriela Gavina, for property located at 508 West Avenue F, for rank weeds and grass.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Alan Lane, for property located at 806 West 2nd, for rank weeds and grass.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department. heads’ reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn