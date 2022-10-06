City Council agenda 10-6-2022

The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

The Ledger will broadcast the meeting on our website at heavenerledger.com, our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action approve striping the 8 new police Tahoes by American Signworx in the amount of $ 4,420.55. The funds shall come from the Tactical Fee account.

Consider, discuss, and take action to add Wister Auto to the wrecker rotation for the Heavener Police Department.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following business yearly permit to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:

CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:

Family Dollar

Consider and take action on code violations for Jorge and Lucia Guerrero, for property located at 307 East 3rd street, for rank weeds and grass. Consider and take action on code violations for Gabriela Gavina, for property located at 508 West Avenue F, for rank weeds and grass. Consider and take action on code violations for Alan Lane, for property located at 806 West 2nd, for rank weeds and grass. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department. heads’ reports Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report