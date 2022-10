POTEAU – Funeral service for Newton Ray Evans, 97 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Burial will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Dec. 29, 1924 in Bokoshe to Cora (Staton) Evans and Newton Robert Evans and passed away Sept. 26, 2022 in the home.

